Mustangs, Pirates tackle each other again in scrimmage: PHOTOS

Photos by Mark Pachuca

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs hosted the Vidor Pirates in what has been a traditional scrimmage Thursday night at Hooks Stadium. Both teams battled the heat and played well, despite it being the first and only scrimmage this season.

The Mustangs will take on Waco La Vega in their season opener at Madisonville High School next Friday while the Pirates open their campaign at Silsbee.