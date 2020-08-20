COVID numbers continue to rise

Total cases of COVID-19 in Orange County since March is now 1,651 which reflects an increase of 170 more positive cases in the past week. The total positive cases include 1,651 confirmed and Antigen (16 probable) results. Antibody test results are not included in this information. This is based on the information reported to Orange County. The numbers also reflect an additional 89 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been six more deaths due to it.