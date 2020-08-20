Cardinals, Bears battle hard in lone scrimmage; PHOTOS

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals hosted the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears Thursday night at Ward Stadium in a scrimmage battle between two long-time Orange County rivals. They will both be competing in different districts this year as the Cardinals moved down to 4A Division II while the Bears remain in 4A Division I. The two teams battled hard in both the controlled portion of the scrimmage and in the game-time situation.

The Bears open the season at home next Friday against Hamshire-Fannett while the Cardinals play host to Buna.