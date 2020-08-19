NWS Lake Charles tropical update 8.19.20
The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three tropical waves.
The first one is in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is slowly getting more organized, and it has a high 80% chance for development this weekend into next week. It could be in the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week and may be a threat to Texas.
The second one is in the Atlantic, a 1000 miles east of the Caribbean. It has become better organized and it has a high 90% chance for development. It has the potential to reach the Gulf of Mexico next week and could be a threat to anyone on the northern Gulf coast..
The third one is getting ready to move off the coast of Africa and travel west across the Atlantic. It has a low 30% chance for development. It is much too early to know if this poses a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
