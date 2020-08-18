NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 8.18.20
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves.
One tropical wave is in the eastern Caribbean. This system has a high 70% chance for development later this week or weekend in the western Caribbean.
Another tropical wave further out in the Atlantic has a high 90% chance for development.
One or both of these systems could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is too early to know how strong these systems will be, or where they could potentially make landfall.
You Might Like
Food and milk give away extended
Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange, has extended the Farmers to Family and Borden... read more