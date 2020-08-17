Orange and Bridge City students among Sam Houston State University Summer 2020 Graduates
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Summer semester at Sam Houston State University.
Bridge City: Ariel Scogin, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy, Cum Laude
Orange: Aimee McNeil, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude
