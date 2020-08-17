NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 8.17.20

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first tropical wave, nearing the Windward Islands, has a medium 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression late this week or weekend in the Caribbean Sea. This system could be in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

The second tropical wave, far out in the Atlantic, has a high 70% chance of becoming a tropical system later this week as it approaches the Caribbean Sea.

Stay tuned this week. We will be posting daily updates on the tropics.