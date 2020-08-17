August 17, 2020

COVID Mobile Testing in Orange this week

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:03 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

A mobile test collection will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Thursday, August 20, and Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange.

Persons will be screened for:

  • Fever and/or chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

 

 

