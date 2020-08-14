Vidor Police Beat 8.5-8.11.20
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 5 – August 11, 2020:
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Pine Street
- Family disturbance at the 500 block of Luther Circle
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Theft at the 1400 block of Windwood Street
- Stolen vehicle in the Vidor area
- Weapons offense at Farm to Market Road 105 and 1131
- Theft at the 100 block of East Freeway Blvd
- Escape at the 100 block of Orange Street
Friday, Aug. 7
- Theft at the 500 block of Wilson Street
- Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Purse snatching at the 700 block of Orange Street
Sunday, Aug. 9
- Burglary at the 22200 block of Interstate 10
- Shoplifting at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12
- Theft at the 700 block of Old Hwy. 90
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
