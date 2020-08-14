Lauren Leigh Murals spruces up OFHS Library
Lauren Leigh Stanley from Lauren Leigh Murals, just wrapped up her largest mural yet by doing a wonderful job at the Orangefield High School Library. Leigh’s murals and paintings across the Orange area in storefronts and such have been an inspiration and has brightened peoples’ days.
