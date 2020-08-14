Field of Plenty Adopts A Street
City of Orange Director of Planning and Community Development Kelvin Knauf has approved the Field of Plenty for the Adopt-a-Street program. In addition to raising fruits and vegetables for donation of Orange Christian Services, the volunteers at the Field of Plenty will work to keep Wickard Drive in Orange free of trash and litter. Pictured with the new sign are Deborah Bednar and Chung Lee Kim.
