Cole named to UNA All-Decade Softball Team

Former Little Cypress-Mauriceville standout pitcher and current Bridge City head softball coach Raven Cole was of 17 North Alabama softball standouts to make the UNA All-Decade Team.

Cole lettered two seasons for the Lions. She posted a 2.90 earned run average with 239 strikeouts. She posted a 25-3 record in 2016 earning first team All-Gulf South Conference honors. She finished the regular season as the league’s only pitcher to go undefeated in GSC games. She received GSC Pitcher of the Week honors on April 12 and was later named to the 2016 GSC all-tournament team. She was also a second team All-South Region selection by D2CCA.

The infielders selected were first baseman Brooklynn Clark of Seadrift, Texas, second baseman Madeline Lee of Alabaster, Ala., shortstop Reagan Tittle of Lynn, Ala., third baseman Harlie Barkley of Florence, Ala., and catchers Kathryn Young of Florence and Brittany Gillison of Pell City, Ala.

Outfielders selected were Bailey Nelson of Florence, Courtney Shield of Columbiana, Ala., Callie Steadman of Ardmore, Ala., Libby Olinger of Decatur, Ala. and Kara Brewer of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. Designated players Chloe Wolf of Oakville, Mo., and Anna Gayle Norris of Gordo, Ala. were also chosen.

The four pitchers on the list were Cole, Hillary Carpenter of Hatton, Ala., Megan Garst of Columbiana, and Jennifer Sexton of Harvest, Ala.