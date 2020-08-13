A disabled man is rescued by neighbors from house fire

By Eric Williams

A man in a wheelchair was rescued from a fire after witnesses noticed smoke coming from his garage apartment.

Mike Wells, a barber at Fruit City Fades, said he noticed the fire and rushed over to help pull the man out of the fire.

Wells called the man’s son while another person called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

“I was outside on a break and noticed the fire and called for help,” Wells said. “The main concern was getting him out.”

He described the initial sounds as popping sounds and thought someone had thrown bullets into a dumpster. He was heading in that direction to investigate when he noticed the smoke coming from the garage apartment.

According to Orange Fire Department Chief R. Enner, fire fighters responded to the reported structure fire at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the 1000 block of John Ave. in Orange.

Upon arrival fire fighters found a two-story garage apartment engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

The homeowners stated how thankful they were for all the neighbors that showed up and helped pull them to safety.

The fire appears to be a non-intentional fire and is under investigation by the city Fire Marshall.

No injuries were reported from the fire.