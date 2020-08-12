Keep Orange County Beautiful named Affiliate of the Month

From staff reports

Keep Texas Beautiful’s Affiliate of the Month Campaign highlights the stories of the affiliates; hard-working, boots on the ground organizations, who are committed to keeping their communities clean and beautiful. Orange County was one of many affiliates affected by COVID-19. Keep Orange County Beautiful (KOCB) was able to pivot and continue to be a resource to their community in these uncertain times.

When quarantine happened, KOCB’s normal mode of operation abruptly came to a halt. No more face-to-face and group meetings.

KOCB looked first to our natural environment and began bringing attention to our natural resources. Keep Orange County Beautiful highlighted opened parks and nature trails with beautification awards and reminded people that spending time outdoors has a replenishing effect on emotions, memory and well-being; reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension and stress.

KOCB also highlighted individuals caught doing random acts of “beautification kindness” in public spaces and called them our “Hometown Beautification Heroes.”

Most recently, KOCB recognized Curtis Green for his hard work and dedication in beautifying not only his family’s yard but also maintains State Hwy 87 easement adjacent to his family’s property.

Keep Orange County Beautiful‘s ongoing mission is “More Trees, Less Trash”

For more information on Keep Orange County Beautiful visit our website at www.KOCB.org. Or visit us on Facebook at Keep Orange County Beautiful.