Newton County Sheriff’s Report 8.10.20

PRESS RELEASE — Wow, we have been bowed up this last week.

Let’s see what it was all about. Beauregard Parish contacted us about a missing person they had been looking for. According to a tip he may have been taken to Newton County (Bon Wier) with foul play possibly involved. We spent all weekend, along with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder P.D. and lots of volunteers searching. Starting again today. Thanks goes out to all who have been helping.

Two pot belly pigs and another hog rooting up neighbor’s property. Owner of critters supposedly letting them roam the neighborhood. Deputy Cathey handled problem.

We had a break-in south of Newton on Hwy 87 where lots of things were stolen. If you hear of someone trying to sale lots of good jewelry (black diamonds) please let us know.

More 4- wheeler and side by side complaints. Come on people, quit tearing up our roads.

Man reported someone stole 20 watermelons from his property. This took place on 2626.

Received a 911 report where a vehicle ran off the road and hit a house at 11:30 at night. What a way to wake up. Nobody hurt.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: I remember it like it was yesterday, of course, I don’t really remember yesterday all that well. Have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.