Op-Ed: Talking About Parenting – Together we are progressing through this time

School is starting back for our local districts over the coming weeks and we will be entering an unprecedented chapter in education. We have learned to cope and work around storms and floods, but illness on an epidemic level is a new frontier for everyone. I am old enough to remember the chicken pox sweeping through classes at my elementary, but that’s the closest experience I can relate to this.

Parents have been making decisions whether or not to send their children into the traditional school environment or conduct instruction via distance learning. It is not a decision that has a clear-cut answer. We have decided that our children will attend in-person instruction. Based on the safeguards that the district has implemented, we believe the benefits outweigh the risk. Again, this is a very personal decision that every parent must reach on their own.

One thing I know for sure is that this school year will be full of new experiences and changes as we progress through this time together. I think it is imperative that as parents we remember this is new to everyone. We are all learning. We are all adapting. We are all in this together.

When speed bumps occur in the process, we must remember to handle this with poise and tact. When plans change, we must be flexible. When things don’t go our way, we need to remember it isn’t necessarily anyone’s fault and that our educators and administrators are truly trying to do what is best for our kids. It will not make the situation any better to take out frustration on a teacher or administrator. We must remember to keep our cool and be a part of getting through this time successfully.

I hope all of our school district employees have a safe and productive year. Remember, you have plenty of people supporting you. We appreciate all you do.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com