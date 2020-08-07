Vidor Police Beat 7.29-8.4.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29 – August 4, 2020:
Wednesday, July 29
- Burglary at the 3000 block of East Railroad Ave
- Burglary at the 500 block of Floyd Circle
- Controlled substance at the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive
Thursday, July 30
- Theft at the 2100 block of Lennox Street
- Robbery at the 1900 block of Main Street
Friday, July 31
- Assault at the 800 block of Pine Street
- Theft at the 20500 block of Interstate 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Denver Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Reynolds Lane
Saturday, Aug. 1
- Trespassing at the 1300 block of Main Street
Sunday, Aug. 2
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Davis Loop
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Lexington Drive
Monday, Aug. 3
- Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street
- Harassment at the 300block of Moreland Street
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Damaged property at the 500 block of South Tannahill Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
