Orange Police Beat 7.31-8.6.20
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 31 – August 6, 2020:
Friday, July 31
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of Robin Ave.
- Theft at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
Saturday, Aug. 1
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
- Robbery at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
- Theft at the 2000 block of 5th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 12th
- Missing person at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive
Sunday, Aug. 2
- Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
- Driving under the influence – alcohol near Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87
Monday, Aug. 3
- Theft at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in injury near Tulane and MLK
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd at Monterrey
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
- Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
- Controlled substance at Farm to Market Road 105 at State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Massachusetts Street
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault on Circle P
- Indecent exposure to a minor in Orange
- Weapons offense at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
