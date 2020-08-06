August 6, 2020

Revamped WO-S Lady Mustang volleyball schedule

By Van Wade

Published 11:25 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

WO-S VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 11: at Deweyville

Aug. 14: Newton

Aug. 18: at East Chambers

Aug. 25: Buna

Aug. 28: at Jasper

Sept. 1: Kirbyville

Sept. 4: at Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 11: LC-M*

Sept. 15: at Vidor*

Sept. 18: Orangefield*

Sept. 22: at Silsbee*

Sept. 25: Bridge City*

Sept. 29: at Lumberton*

Oct. 6: at LC-M*

Oct. 9: Vidor (Pink Out)

Oct. 13: at Orangefield*

Oct. 16: Silsbee*

Oct. 20: at Bridge City*

Oct. 23: Lumberton (Senior Night)

 

 

