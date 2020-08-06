Revamped WO-S Lady Mustang volleyball schedule
WO-S VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 11: at Deweyville
Aug. 14: Newton
Aug. 18: at East Chambers
Aug. 25: Buna
Aug. 28: at Jasper
Sept. 1: Kirbyville
Sept. 4: at Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 11: LC-M*
Sept. 15: at Vidor*
Sept. 18: Orangefield*
Sept. 22: at Silsbee*
Sept. 25: Bridge City*
Sept. 29: at Lumberton*
Oct. 6: at LC-M*
Oct. 9: Vidor (Pink Out)
Oct. 13: at Orangefield*
Oct. 16: Silsbee*
Oct. 20: at Bridge City*
Oct. 23: Lumberton (Senior Night)
