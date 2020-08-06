NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 8.6.20
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.
Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.
Temperatures will run near normal.
In the tropics, all is quiet for the next five days. Note the updated NOAA seasonal forecast has increased.
You Might Like
St. Mary to delay school until Aug. 17
St. Mary Catholic School Families, As we have learned over the last several months, the COVID-19 situation changes daily, and... read more