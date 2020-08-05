August 6, 2020

  • 81°

Orange Police Beat 7.24-7.30.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:39 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 24 – July 30, 2020:

Friday, July 24

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
  • Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault at the 200 of 11 Street

Saturday, July 25

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Link Ave
  • Assault at the 700 block of rein Ave
  • Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Sunday, July 26

  • Runaway at the 1800 block of Wildwood Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol at the 500 block of 7th Street

Monday, July 27

  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting a fatality near Edgar Brown and Strickland Drive

Tuesday, July 28

  • Weapons offense at the 1900 block of Decker Ave
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near 20th at Link

Wednesday, July 29

  • Shoplifting at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
  • Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Green Ave

Thursday, July 30

  • Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Weapons offense at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Inwood
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Tulane and 37th
  • Driving under the influence – drugs at the 1800 block of 16th Street
  • Robbery at the 4300 block of 27th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar