Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 7.27-8.2.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 27 – August 2, 2020:
Monday, July 27
- Found property at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Dennis Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 2200 block of Barbara Street in Orange
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Abes in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of Mohawk Street in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 8500 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Tuesday, July 28
- Burglary at the 2600 block of Patillo Road in Orange
- Missing child in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 500 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
- Assault at the 1400 block of Houseman in Vidor
- Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft on Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
Wednesday, July 29
- Assault at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2200 block of Main in Vidor
Thursday, July 30
- Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
- Theft reported Tulane Road in Orange for an incident which occurred in Mauriceville.
- Traffic stop at the 3700 block of 16th Street in Orange
Friday, July 31
- Theft at the 100 block of Spooner Street in Orange
- Theft at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 900 block of Roberts Road in Orange. One person was arrested for family violence.
- Theft at the 5600 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Prosperie Street in Vidor
Saturday, Aug. 1
- Burglary at the 900 block of Robert Street in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 13000 block of South Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor
Sunday, Aug. 2
- Burglary at the 1600 block of Phil Street in Vidor
- Stolen vehicle at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Discharge of a firearm at the 6000 block of Ashland Drive in Orange.
- Disturbance at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
