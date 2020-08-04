Orangefield ISD ticket sale rules for 2020 fall sports seasons

Due to the UIL directive regarding attendance limitation at 50% capacity we will be unable to offer reserved seating this year.

FOOTBALL

Parents of Varsity Football, Varsity Cheerleaders, Band members, and Drill Team will be able to purchase up to 4 passes per participant. More tickets will have to be purchased at the gate.

The tickets will be sold to parents:

Thursday, August 13th in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14th in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14th at the Stadium from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Varsity Football Passes-$15.00 per seat up to 4 passes

General Public tickets sales: Varsity Football (tickets), Sub Varsity Football (passes), JH Football (passes)

Thursday, August 20th in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. up to 4 passes

Friday, August 21st in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. up to 4 passes

Sub Varsity Football Passes-$15.00 per seat up to 4 passes

Jr. High Football Passes-$15.00 per seat up to 4 passes

Pre-selling Out of Town Game Tickets:

We will be pre-selling tickets for away games at the field house on Thursdays (9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.) and Fridays (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) during the week of the away games.

Tickets purchased onsite at away games will be limited. Entry into away games will not be possible without a ticket.

VOLLEYBALL

Parents of high school volleyball players will have the opportunity to purchase passes for both Pre-district and District games. We will only be able to sell 2 passes per player and you may purchase both passes at the same time. Additional tickets will have to be purchased at the

gate.

Tickets will be sold to High School parents:

Thursday, August 6th in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 7th in the New Gym Foyer from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

General Public ticket sales will be sold at the gate.

Pre-District Passes-$18.00 up to 2 passes

District Passes-$36.00 up to 2 passes

Also, passes will be sold to Jr. High Parents:

Monday, August 24th in the Field House from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or can be bought at the gate on Thursday, August 27th.

JH Volleyball Passes-$15.00 up to 4 passes

If you have any questions please call or email

Melanee Scales (409) 735-4504 mscales@orangefieldisd.net