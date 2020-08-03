Bridge City’s revamped volleyball schedule
Due to new UIL rules that prohibit tournaments and for 6A and 5A from playing until September, volleyball teams 4A-and-under have scrambled to revamp their schedules, Here is Bridge City’s revamped schedule:
BRIDGE CITY
Aug. 11: Evadale
Aug. 14: at Hardin-Jefferson
Aug. 18: at Splendora
Aug. 21: Liberty
Aug. 25: Hardin
Aug. 28: Hamshire-Fannett
Sept. 1: Sabine Pass
Sept. 4: Deweyville
Sept. 8: at Vidor*
Sept. 11: Orangefield*
Sept. 15: at Silsbee*
Sept. 18: at Nederland
Sept. 22: Lumberton*
Sept. 25: at WO-S*
Sept. 29: LC-M*
Oct. 2: Vidor*
Oct. 6: at Orangefield*
Oct. 9: Silsbee*
Oct. 13: Community Christian
Oct. 16: at Lumberton*
Oct. 20: WO-S*
Oct. 23: at LC-M*
