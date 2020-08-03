Bridge City’s revamped volleyball schedule

Due to new UIL rules that prohibit tournaments and for 6A and 5A from playing until September, volleyball teams 4A-and-under have scrambled to revamp their schedules, Here is Bridge City’s revamped schedule:

BRIDGE CITY

Aug. 11: Evadale

Aug. 14: at Hardin-Jefferson

Aug. 18: at Splendora

Aug. 21: Liberty

Aug. 25: Hardin

Aug. 28: Hamshire-Fannett

Sept. 1: Sabine Pass

Sept. 4: Deweyville

Sept. 8: at Vidor*

Sept. 11: Orangefield*

Sept. 15: at Silsbee*

Sept. 18: at Nederland

Sept. 22: Lumberton*

Sept. 25: at WO-S*

Sept. 29: LC-M*

Oct. 2: Vidor*

Oct. 6: at Orangefield*

Oct. 9: Silsbee*

Oct. 13: Community Christian

Oct. 16: at Lumberton*

Oct. 20: WO-S*

Oct. 23: at LC-M*