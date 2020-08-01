Vidor Police Beat 7.22-7.28.20
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 22 – July 28, 2020:
Wednesday, July 22
- Theft at the 600 block of West Bolivar
- Assault at the 300 block of West Bolivar Street
Thursday, July 23
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of West Freeway Blvd
- Traffic collision resulting a fatality at the Interstate 10 eastbound feeder and Church
Friday, July 24
- Damaged property at the 400 block of South Archie Street
Sunday, July 26
- Warrant service at the 18500 block of Interstate 10
Monday, July 27
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Orange Street
- Burglary at the 800 block of South Dewitt Street
- Burglary at the 100 block of Oakland Road
Tuesday, July 28
- Theft at the 1300 block of North Main Street
- Damaged property at the 20300 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 800 block of Pine Street
