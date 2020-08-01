August 2, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 7.22-7.28.20

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 22 – July 28, 2020:

Wednesday, July 22

  • Theft at the 600 block of West Bolivar
  • Assault at the 300 block of West Bolivar Street

Thursday, July 23

  • Controlled substance at the 400 block of West Freeway Blvd
  • Traffic collision resulting a fatality at the Interstate 10 eastbound feeder and Church

Friday, July 24

  • Damaged property at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Sunday, July 26

  • Warrant service at the 18500 block of Interstate 10

Monday, July 27

  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Orange Street
  • Burglary at the 800 block of South Dewitt Street
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Oakland Road

Tuesday, July 28

  • Theft at the 1300 block of North Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 20300 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 800 block of Pine Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

