Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat July 20 – July 26, 2020
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 20 – July 26, 2020:
Monday, July 20
- Burglary at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
- Runaway at the 1600 block of Rachel Place in Vidor
- Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Tuesday, July 21
- Burglary at the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
- Assault at the 1600 block of Willow Bend in Vidor
- Burglary at the 18000 block of South State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 800 block of Scott Drive in Vidor
Wednesday, July 22
- 911 misuse at the 2200 block of Love Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 1200 block of Terry Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 3300 block of Martha in Vidor
- Shooting at the 8400 block of Old Hwy 90 on Orange
- Suspicious person at the 20800 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange
Thursday, July 23
- Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 3400 block of Elks Drive in Orange
- Theft on North Fisherman Lane in Vidor
- Theft at the 8800 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
- Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief on Monroe Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Runaway at the 8800 block of State Hwy 87 in Orange
Friday, July 24
- Missing person at the 4000 block of West Brackinwood Lane in Orange
- Disturbance on Oriole Drive in Vidor
Saturday, July 25
- Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Michelle in Vidor
- Assault at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Sunday, July 26
- Suspicious circumstances at the 10000 block of State Hwy 12 in Orange
- Trespass at the 4000 block of Monroe Street in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
