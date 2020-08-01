August 2, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat July 20 – July 26, 2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:36 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from July 20 – July 26, 2020:

Monday, July 20

  • Burglary at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
  • Runaway at the 1600 block of Rachel Place in Vidor
  • Theft on State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Tuesday, July 21

  • Burglary at the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area
  • Assault at the 1600 block of Willow Bend in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of South State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 800 block of Scott Drive in Vidor

Wednesday, July 22

  • 911 misuse at the 2200 block of Love Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 1200 block of Terry Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 3300 block of Martha in Vidor
  • Shooting at the 8400 block of Old Hwy 90 on Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 20800 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange

Thursday, July 23

  • Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3400 block of Elks Drive in Orange
  • Theft on North Fisherman Lane in Vidor
  • Theft at the 8800 block of Old Hwy 90 in Orange
  • Runaway at the 2200 block of Pipeline Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief on Monroe Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Runaway at the 8800 block of State Hwy 87 in Orange

Friday, July 24

  • Missing person at the 4000 block of West Brackinwood Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance on Oriole Drive in Vidor

Saturday, July 25

  • Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Michelle in Vidor
  • Assault at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, July 26

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 10000 block of State Hwy 12 in Orange
  • Trespass at the 4000 block of Monroe Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

