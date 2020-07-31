Mauriceville Meet the Teacher is set up

Mauriceville Elementary’s plans for Meet the Teacher depends on your child’s age group. Others will follow. Please be patient as each campus is having to start from the ground up on planning how to start school.

PK and K Meet the Teacher will be held Thursday August 13. One adult per enrolled student may enter the building. All visitors will be health screened per TEA guidelines, and masks are required per the Governor’s Executive Order for those 10 years and older.

Meet the Teacher will be held with small groups each hour. Parents will be contacted by teachers to notify of the student’s time and class number.

1st-5th grades will have Virtual Meet the Teacher on Wednesday August 12 and Thursday August 13. Parents will be contacted by homeroom teachers once class rosters are completed to arrange a time to meet virtually.

**Students in grades 1-5 should bring school supplies over the first week of school in manageable amounts. Please start with pencils, scissors, glue and crayons.

All parents – please be prepared to confirm with your child’s teacher “How is my child getting home?” so we can insure their safe return to you after school each day.

If you have questions, please call MVE at 409.745.1615 or check their webpage at https://mve.lcmcisd.org/ or their Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/MVEPanthers/

.