LC-M’s revamped volleyball schedule
Due to new UIL rules that prohibit tournaments and for 6A and 5A from playing until September, volleyball teams 4A-and-under have scrambled to revamp their schedules, Here is LC-M’s revamped schedule:
LC-M VOLLEYBALL
Aug. 10: at Liberty
Aug. 11: at Huffman
Aug. 14: Diboll
Aug. 18: Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 21: Tarkington
Aug. 25: Kountze
Aug. 29: Splendora/Normangee (at Splendora)
Sept. 1: at Woodville
Sept. 4: at Hardin
Sept. 8: Lumberton*
Sept. 11: at WO-S*
Sept. 15: Kelly
Sept. 18: Vidor*
Sept. 25: at Orangefield*
Sept. 29: at Bridge City*
Oct. 2: at Lumberton*
Oct. 6: WO-S (Pink Out)*
Oct. 13: at Vidor*
Oct. 16: Orangefield*
Oct. 20: Silsbee*
Oct. 23: Bridge City (Senior Night)*
