LC-M’s revamped volleyball schedule

Due to new UIL rules that prohibit tournaments and for 6A and 5A from playing until September, volleyball teams 4A-and-under have scrambled to revamp their schedules, Here is LC-M’s revamped schedule:

LC-M VOLLEYBALL

Aug. 10: at Liberty

Aug. 11: at Huffman

Aug. 14: Diboll

Aug. 18: Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 21: Tarkington

Aug. 25: Kountze

Aug. 29: Splendora/Normangee (at Splendora)

Sept. 1: at Woodville

Sept. 4: at Hardin

Sept. 8: Lumberton*

Sept. 11: at WO-S*

Sept. 15: Kelly

Sept. 18: Vidor*

Sept. 25: at Orangefield*

Sept. 29: at Bridge City*

Oct. 2: at Lumberton*

Oct. 6: WO-S (Pink Out)*

Oct. 13: at Vidor*

Oct. 16: Orangefield*

Oct. 20: Silsbee*

Oct. 23: Bridge City (Senior Night)*