LC-M schools announce before school meetings

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Schools are announcing plans for non-traditional meet the teacher and orientation events. Mauriceville Middle and Little Cypress Intermediate will release that information when plans are firm.

The plan for Mauriceville Elementary depends on your child’s age group. The District asks that parents be patient as each campus is having to start from the ground up for planning how to start school.

Pre-K and Kindergarten Meet the Teacher will be held Thursday August 13. One adult per enrolled student may enter the building. All visitors will be health screened per TEA guidelines, and masks are required per the Governor’s Executive Order for those 10 years and older.

Meet the Teacher will be held with small groups each hour. Parents will be contacted by teachers to notify them of the student’s time and class number.

1st-5th grades will have Virtual Meet the Teacher on Wednesday August 12 and Thursday August 13. Parents will be contacted by homeroom teachers once class rosters are completed to arrange a time to meet virtually. Students in grades 1-5 should bring school supplies over the first week of school in manageable amounts. Please start with pencils, scissors, glue and crayons.

All parents – please be prepared to confirm with your child’s teacher “How is my child getting home?” so we can insure their safe return to you after school each day. If you have questions, please call MVE at 409.745.1615 or check their webpage at https://mve.lcmcisd.org/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MVEPanthers/.

Little Cypress Elementary will hold Meet the Teacher for Grades PK and K face-to-face on August 12, and August 13. Principal Kayla Casey listed the guidelines for meeting the teacher, depending on the grade level of the student.

We ask that only one parent attend with the student.

10 years and older are required to wear face masks covering nose and mouth.

Adults will be health screened before entering the building.

Please park in the back lot and enter through the designated doors.

Students may bring their supplies at this time.

Students who purchased supplies through PTO will have them in the classroom when they arrive for Meet the Teacher.

Designated times for PK and Kinder Meet the Teacher are:

August 12

1:30-2:00 Last names beginning letters A-F

3:00-3:30 Last names beginning with letters G-L

August 13

1:30-2:00 Last names beginning letters M-R

3:00-3:30 Last names beginning with letters S-Z

Meet the Teacher for LCE grades 1-3 will be virtual. On August 6, teachers will call parents to schedule a time for their child’s virtual Meet the Teacher. Virtual Meet the Teacher will be held on August 12 or August 13 depending on your child’s scheduled time. Students may bring school supplies over the first week of school in manageable amounts. Students who purchased supplies through PTO will have them in the classroom when they arrive on the first day of school.

For questions, call 409.886.2838 and the webpage is https://lce.lcmcisd.org/

All of Little Cypress Junior High’s before school activities will be virtual. Mr. Yeaman reports, “Ours will all be done virtually, through school messenger, Facebook, and on the website.”

If you have questions, call 409.883.2317. The webpage address is https://lcjh.lcmcisd.org/ and the Facebook page can be found under Little Cypress Junior High.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School will hold orientations on August 11. Please check your electronic devices for details on what you need to bring with you at registration. If you have questions, please call 409.886.5821. The web page is https://lcmhs.lcmcisd.org/.