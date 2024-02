Veterans Memorial Bridge lane closures this week detailed Published 9:38 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Motorists traveling from Port Arthur to Bridge City can expect reduced lane options this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Concrete repairs are scheduled to begin Tuesday evening on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

TxDOT said the work is expected to last until approximately 6 a.m. Friday.

The left and center lanes of the bridge will be closed.

Motorists are to expect delays.