ADOPT A PET — Bella’s gentle nature is perfect for YOU Published 12:16 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

WEST ORANGE — Meet Bella, who is a beautiful older mixed-breed whose owner suddenly passed away.

She is the sweetest little lady who would be a great companion to whomever adopts her.

Because of her happy and gentle nature, she’s making the best of her situation in the shelter by enjoying the new bed she was given, as well as delighting in the treats and ear-scratches she gets from volunteers at the shelter.

Please consider adopting or fostering gentle Bella and giving her the life she deserves.

For more information or to set up a meet-and-greet with her, contact the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.