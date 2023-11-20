UPDATE — Louisiana State Police release information after police officer fatally shoots subject Published 8:24 am Monday, November 20, 2023

SULPHUR, La. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, the Sulphur Police Department received a call regarding a weapon being discharged near a local business along Ruth Street (LA Hwy 1256) in Sulphur.

The complainant provided additional details about a silver vehicle leaving the area and heading east on Henning Drive.

The responding police officers noticed a vehicle matching the description parked in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Henning Drive.

Officers encountered subjects standing around the vehicle at this location.

During the course of the interaction, a subject was shot by one of the officers. The subject was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No officers were harmed.

Louisiana State Police encourage anyone with information, pictures or videos related to this fatal shooting to come forward and share it with investigators. You may reach them by calling 337-527-9111.

Alternatively, citizens have the option to anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. Visit la-safe.org and click on “suspicious activity” or call the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigation Unit assisted with the processing of the scene.

Updates will be provided in coordination with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.