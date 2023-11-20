Home heavily damaged in Vidor area fire on Sunday Published 11:11 am Monday, November 20, 2023

A single-wide manufactured home suffered major damage in a fire early Sunday, authorities said.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 was called for service for a structure fire at 4:47 a.m. in the 1100 block of Osteen. When they arrived there was heavy smoke and flames showing, according to information from the ESD.

Fire crews used two 1.75” hose lines to extinguish and overhaul the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

OCESD No. 2 and Evadale Fire assisted OCESD No. 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with OCESD No. 1, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Texas State Fire Marshalls Office, according to information from OCESD No. 1 Fire Chief Robert Smith.

Orange County ESD No. 1 would like to remind residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

Early warning in fires provides the best chance of getting out of a burning structure, according to the department.