2nd Annual Gumdrop Shop kicks off full day of Christmas and parade in Orange; see the details Published 9:26 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is bringing back the Gumdrop Shop to downtown Orange.

The Gumdrop Shop is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Stark Park in Orange.

Organizers invited attendees to spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park while finding unique items provided by a multitude of artists and crafters.

Vendors from Southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana and surrounding areas are set for the event. Food and drink vendors are also going to be on site.

Registration for Gumdrop Shop is “first come, first serve” by turning in an application and registration fee to the Convention & Visitors Bureau office.

Applications are online at www.orangetexas.gov.

Dogs and coolers are not be allowed at the Gumdrop Shop.

The Dec. 2 fun includes the Gumdrop Shop, as well as an entire day of “Downtown Christmas” fun excitement.

The Explore Orange team is working in conjunction with the Stark Foundation, Kiwanis, Heritage House and Lamar State College Orange to bring the holiday spirit to the community.

“The halls will be decked, and the streets will be lit,” organizers said.

Schedule of Events

7:30 – 10 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at Spanky’s Bar & Grill

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gumdrop Shop at Stark Park

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stark Museum of Art Open

3 – 5 p.m. Stark Museum Children’s Holiday Craft Handout

noon – 5 p.m. Stark Family Christmas Tours

1 – 3 p.m. Buddy the Elf presented by Heritage House Museum

6 p.m. 74th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Following the parade, “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” movie, a lighting of the tree and Pictures with Santa are planned at Stark Park.