Orange’s Chloe Smith earns $1K to help complete masters in speech-language pathology Published 11:48 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Chloe Smith of Orange was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Love of Learning Awards help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members, including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.

Smith is a graduate student at Lamar University.

She plans to use the award funds from to complete a concurrent master of science in speech-language pathology at Lamar.

Smith was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at Lamar University.

Established in 2007, the Love of Learning program, which gives 200 awards annually, doubled its funding this year and saw a 50 percent increase in applicants.

The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals and a personal statement.

For a full list of recipients, visit phikappaphi.org/LoL2023recipients.