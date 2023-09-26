ASK A COP — What rules must electric bicycles follow? Published 12:04 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

John asks: I’ve noticed many cyclist riding electric bicycles. These bicycles are almost keeping up with car traffic in speed. I’m not quite sure how fast they’re going, but it way faster than peddling a bicycle. Are these types of bicycles legal to ride on our roads? Should they be registered like my car?

Answer: The desire to propel a bicycle faster than we normally could with minimal effort is an attractive item. Some of the scooter bicycles has a maximum of 40 mph, and that’s just scary to me. This means of transportation is LEGAL in Texas, as long as a few provisions are adhered to. First, the electric bike MUST NOT be operated on a road, where the posted speed limit is greater than 35 mph. Second, you can NOT exceed 20 mph while operating it on the roadway. Third, you must be at least 16 to operate an electric scooter or bicycle on the roadway. The electric bicycle does NOT need to be registered, no insurance is required and the operator does not have to wear a helmet. All Electric bicyclists must still follow ALL bicycle laws in Texas.

Frazier asks: The other day I was driving and several police vehicles had the lanes of travel for my direction blocked. We didn’t really know what to do, so we went around the police cars. So, of course, we were stopped by an officer asking what are we doing. He made us turn around and go the opposite way that I needed to go. What are we, as drivers, supposed to do if the road is blocked by police cars and the other side of the street is clear?

Answer: Police officers that have an area blocked off with marked police units with flashing lights alerts ALL drivers to immediately start to make a U turn and proceed in the opposite direction, unless you are beckoned by a police officer to proceed. By driving through police scenes, you could have easily compromised the integrity of the crash or crime scene. Too often motorists become fixated on what police are doing and who’s being attended to the degree that we have to divert our attention from the scene to attend to a bypasser or bystanders who have absolutely nothing to do with the scene. It’s even illegal in the state of Texas to drive around a police barricade without prior authorization of a police officer. Next time, if police units have your direction of travel blocked, simply make a U turn when it’s safe and proceed in the opposite direction.

Paul asks: Every time my wife goes to pick up our daughter from daycare, she always parks in the no parking zone. She leaves the flashers on because she plans to run in and out. She says she does it because she’ll be right back. I told her this is illegal, but she doesn’t believe so. Can you please help us?

Answer: The very reason why your wife turns on her hazard lamps is because she knows she’s doing something illegal. For some reason, people believe hazard lamps are the passageway to breaking Texas laws, but hazard lamps don’t excuse willful transgressors of the law. If you make up your mind to park in a no parking zone, understand you are violating state law and hazard lambs don’t magically give you clearance to break any of the state of Texas parking laws.

Join Me, Officer Rickey Antoine and the CREW, Stephen “Buzzard Boots” Mosley, Lelo “mouth of Hwy 69/73” I Washington and Tejas “Lil Man” Morning Star for Ask A Cop live, on KSAP 96.9 FM The Breeze radio station every Tuesday for at least two hours from 1 to 3 p.m. You can also tune in at ksapthebreeze.org. Call in and ask your question live at 409-982-0247. Feel free to email questions to rickey.antoine@portarthurtx.gov, call 409-983-8673 and leave a voicemail question or mail them to: Ofc. Rickey Antoine, 645 4th Street, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640. If you happen to see me in public, you can always feel comfortable to approach and “Ask A Cop!”