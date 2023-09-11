Orange County fire burns 400 to 500 acres; officials say it’s 40 percent contained Published 5:37 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Orange County officials are lifting all evacuation orders in the area of FM 2802/Texla Road.

Fire crews continue to work in the area to cover hotspots, but all homes are safe as of 1 a.m. Monday, according to Orange County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Lori Ardoin.

The fire burned 400 to 500 acres and is 40 percent contained.

“Containment is not measured of how much fire is extinguished but rather how much of a perimeter line crews established around the fire’s path of spread,” Ardoin said in a release.

Orange County continues to remain under a burn ban.