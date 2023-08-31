Police say Orange man, 71, killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 Published 4:30 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Authorities have identified the man killed Wednesday before daybreak in a violent auto-pedestrian crash in Orange County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the name of the pedestrian who was killed is Howard Lewis Allen.

Authorities described Allen as a 71-year-old Orange resident.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are still investigating the crash, which took place on Interstate Highway 10 east, near the 877-mile marker.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 2018 Toyota Rav4 SUV was traveling east and struck a pedestrian, who entered the roadway.

The pedestrian was then struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer, which was also traveling east.

The truck tractor continued to travel east and has not been located at this time, police initially said.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 53-year-old Luis Hernandez of Houston, and three passengers were uninjured.

Allen was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.