Orange Police looking for suspected Taco Bell purse thieves Published 7:56 am Friday, August 25, 2023

On Thursday at approximately 5 p.m., two suspects, an unknown white male and white female, entered Taco Bell at 7243 IH-10 in Orange.

While in Taco Bell, the two assailants stole an employee’s purse that was left unattended.

The suspects then went to a gas station at 7120 IH-10 in Orange and used the victim’s debit card five times in a matter of four minutes.

The suspects and their vehicle are shown in the attached photographs provided by the Orange Police Department.

If anyone has information about this crime, call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can visit also 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.