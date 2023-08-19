KATHIE’S KORNER — Promise of upcoming Fall is reminder of God’s plan Published 12:02 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

As I am an author and columnist for our local paper, I so look forward to writing on Wednesdays, hopefully, an encouraging, uplifting, sometimes laced with humor piece for you to think about and sometimes incorporate into your lives, if you so desire.

Some folks enjoy the sun and heat of the summer (100 degree) weather, but I am not one of them. Born and raised in California with 70 degree weather daily, we spent our summers at the beach, mostly in the water.

My husband and I are looking forward to this Fall weather, pumpkins to put alongside our Scarecrow Girl (who has a smile on her face?) as she hangs on our fence. She never really scares any birds away as we continue to feed and water them.

We have fire bowls and chimneas positioned on and around our decks, ready to light up with their cozy, warming glow, with accompanying kindling and matches, sweatshirts, jackets and gloves. Let’s not forget Candy Corn!

It’s a grand time of the year, with a few family birthdays. I begin to collect Christmas presents that I know from watching our friends and family move around. We can see fun ideas for them, always planning ahead.

I endeavor to make a list, even, for what we need to do early. This avoids pressure and stress from all the activity around us.

I prefer to pressure myself with the Word from the inside out. This may eliminate some things that, all of a sudden, don’t seem that important.

So, enjoy this Fall weather, it’s God’s, and pray for His plan for us all.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.