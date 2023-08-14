Authorities say man killed after being shocked at work in Orange County Published 3:26 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — At approximately 5:25 p.m. Monday, Orange County officials confirmed a fatality following a work mishap near Bridge City earlier in the day.

A worker at an industrial site in Orange County was taken to an area hospital after being shocked on Monday authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said authorities were dispatched at approximately 12:05 p.m. to STS Industrial, 2917 East Roundbunch, in connection with a possible electrocution.

The injured person, 53, who was later pronounced dead, was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. His name has not yet been released.

Jacobs said the employee was working on an electrical component when the incident occurred.

STS Industrial is a supplier of industrial products to refineries, plants, construction companies, manufacturers and more, according to their website.

— Written by Mary Meaux