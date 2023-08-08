Local men keeping Orange clean one stroll at a time

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Rick McCoy regularly walks along Meeks Drive to Alley Payne Road picking up trash in the community. (Doug Wene/Special to The Leader)

There are numerous people committed to keeping Orange clean, going above and beyond the call of duty to pick up trash and beautify the community to the benefit of many.

Two of the best are Rick McCoy and Louis Nance, who routinely clean up by while exercising.

McCoy walks daily along Meeks Drive from Market Basket to Alley Payne Road, picking up trash and keeping the road clean on both sides.

He then sorts his trash, and any recyclables are given to Louis Nance.

Louis Nance helps keep Northway Park clean by picking up trash and recycling aluminum cans. (Doug Wene/Special to The Leader)

Nance tries to walk Northway Park twice daily, picking up trash along the path and recycling aluminum cans he snags up and those given to him by McCoy.

McCoy is the former owner of McCoy’s Picture Frames in Orange. After retirement, his doctor told him he needed to walk.

So McCoy figured why not accomplish something while walking for his health.

That is how he decided to pick up the trash along Meeks Drive.

Nance is also a longtime Orange resident.

