Learn about disaster readiness for your finances at Orange Public Library Published 12:04 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with “Disaster Readiness for Your Finances.”

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Aug. 15 event features Sabine Federal Credit Union experts sharing what’s important to know about your finances during and after a hurricane-like impact.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

The Sept. 19 event planned is Region 5-Taking Care of Your Mental Health,” followed by “TK Insurance-Health and Life Insurance Basics” set for Oct. 17.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.