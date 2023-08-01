Area man pleads guilty to child porn possession; sentencing date set Published 1:54 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

PORT NECHES — A date has been set for sentencing of a Port Neches man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Adam Michael Meaux, 25, pleaded guilty Monday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd District Court. A person with the court said Meaux is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 18.

Meaux was indicted on the 10 counts of possession of child pornography June 29, 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigation into Meaux began April 23, 2021, when the National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google that a user uploaded 68 files of child pornography to the platform.

The email address and phone number were verified as belonging to Meaux, according to the document written by a Texas Attorney General Law Enforcement Division peace officer. During the investigation, the document states, it was determined through an IP address search that the device had been used multiple times at Beaumont Municipal Airport, where Meaux was employed.

His paperwork through his employment with the City of Beaumont also lists the same email address used to access the pornographic images, the document states.

A search warrant was signed April 28, 2021, for Meaux’s residence, and during the search an officer obtained the code to Meaux’s phone, where more than 100 files of child porn were reportedly found, police said.

He was arrested May 17, 2022, with bond set at $50,000 per charge and bonded out the same day.

— Written by Mary Meaux