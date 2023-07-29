Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 24 – July 28, 2023
Published 11:04 am Saturday, July 29, 2023
Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 24, 2023, through July 28, 2023:
Jimmy Paul Converse Jr. and Shonnalee Danielle Jacobs
John Christopher Guillory and Amber Nicole Martin
Corbin Seth McWilliams and Patience Cheyenne Huffman
Michael Blake Evans and Albree Michelle Hargrave
Caleb Gregory Noble and Breezy Danae Culbreth
Erich James Hesse and Robin Michelle Trumble
Shawn Michael Allen and Sarah Kay Boyd
Brannon Lee Wooden and Alexandra Eva Bourgeois
Neder Kalil Arevalo and Lizeth Aidee Gallegos
Christopher Carlos Sowell and Mindy Lee Nance
Brian Jess Baylog and Janine Faith Pungyan Rodil