Orange County marriage licenses issued: July 24 – July 28, 2023 Published 11:04 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Marriage License issued from the office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk for the week of July 24, 2023, through July 28, 2023:

Jimmy Paul Converse Jr. and Shonnalee Danielle Jacobs

John Christopher Guillory and Amber Nicole Martin

Corbin Seth McWilliams and Patience Cheyenne Huffman

Michael Blake Evans and Albree Michelle Hargrave

Caleb Gregory Noble and Breezy Danae Culbreth

Erich James Hesse and Robin Michelle Trumble

Shawn Michael Allen and Sarah Kay Boyd

Brannon Lee Wooden and Alexandra Eva Bourgeois

Neder Kalil Arevalo and Lizeth Aidee Gallegos

Christopher Carlos Sowell and Mindy Lee Nance

Brian Jess Baylog and Janine Faith Pungyan Rodil