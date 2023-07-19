Art in the Park event nears; art supplies and easels provided Published 12:06 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative and Imperial Calcasieu Museum Residency at the Museum Program are teaming up to present the next installment of the City’s Art in the Park Series.

This month’s session will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Drew Park, 416 Doctor Michael DeBakey Drive in Lake Charles.

This free, family friendly series originally launched in the summer of 2020 as a way to provide an outdoor, artistic outlet for residents to enjoy during the height of the pandemic.

Through this re-launch, artists in residence at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum provide art instruction.

Art supplies and easels are provided by the City of Lake Charles through its Partners in Parks Initiative.

The free event is open to the public.

For more information, call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.