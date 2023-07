Orange Recreation Center extends its summer hours; see the details Published 4:00 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

The City of Orange announced the Orange Recreation Center has extended its hours for the remainder of the summer.

Now the recreation is open in the mornings from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors to walk in the cool air-conditioned gym.

Hours are also available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to block for other sports activities.