Golden Triangle Polymers opens 1st-of-its-kind information office for Orange Published 1:34 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

Golden Triangle Polymers held a grand opening Thursday for its Public Information Office.

Located at 1537A Strickland Drive in Orange, it actually opened to the public June 19 and is available to answer questions regarding the project.

Approximately 100 community members representing chambers, charitable organizations and industry packed the office for the ceremony.

Communications Lead Heather Betancourth said visitors are coming in daily looking for jobs and wondering how they can become an approved vendor or supplier on the project.

“They are asking questions, learning about what we’re doing in Orange County, and I would say that everybody is really excited that we’re here,” Betancourth said. “We’re really excited that we’re here. It’s really important that we’re open and showing everybody what exactly we’re doing in Orange County. We’re proud of it. We want you to be proud of it too.”

Plant Manager Chad Jennings said he is excited for the investment the shareholders have made to come into the region with this facility.

“I foresee the time we take to construct this, and then when we start the facility up and operating the jobs it brings into the community,” he said. “I think the outfall of the hopefully additional businesses that come in to support the facility as we bring it online should be a positive impact on the community overall. I’m fortunate to be part of that and I look forward to working with you.”

Local first

The public information office is another mechanism by which the Local First initiative is made possible. The effort invites job seekers and prospective vendors to work for and secure contracts from Golden Triangle Polymers, along with its contractors.

Local First leaders say the investment is unique in its ability to connect the community to a project with varied requirements by visiting the Public Information Office, Workforce Solutions or applying online at localfirst.setworks.org.

An estimated 4,500 employment opportunities await, 500 of which will be permanent jobs with Golden Triangle Polymers.

Prospective vendors and suppliers seeking placement on the Approved Vendor or Local First Vendor lists may visit the Public Information office for more information.

The office is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 409-920-4052 for more information.

Local businesses needing assistance with preparing a bid for a project of this magnitude may speak with the Public Information Office.

Kristie Young has been hired to manage the supplier and vendor portion of the Local First program.

“My role is a liaison with the vendors and suppliers, the businesses in Orange County, to connect them to bidding opportunities with Golden Triangle Polymers,” she said. “Our hope is that Local First will continue to live on for other major projects in the area, as well.”

According to Young, the Small Business Development Center is hosting a series of workshops in October to equip local businesses with the skills needed to navigate the bidding process.

Workshops will be held in Orange, Bridge City and Vidor.

Through her position with the Orange County EDC and her management of the Local First supplier and vendor portion, Young facilitates the growth of the local economy by assisting small businesses’ bids on Golden Triangle Polymers contracts and by recruiting nonlocal contractors to establish locations in Orange County.

Golden Triangle Polymers may contract a local vendor for a small purchase or for multimillion-dollar contracts.

For this week’s grand opening, some of the smaller purchases included Bridge City-based Pro Offset Printing Company, which printed the infographics featured on the office walls; and Baked Blessings of West Orange, which provided cookies and desserts.

Several local firms have secured positions on Golden Triangle Polymers’ Local First Vendor List, positioning themselves to compete for business.

“We have never opened a public information office before, where just anyone in the community could come in at their leisure and learn about our company, learn about what we’re doing and ask us questions,” Betancourth said. “So, this is unprecedented for our company, and we’re really excited about it.”

Background

The Golden Triangle Polymers Company integrated polymers plant held ground-breaking ceremony in March at the plant site (across from the Orange County Airport) at 2525 Highway 87 South in Orange.

The $8.5 billion facility is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Energy.

CPChem owns a 51 percent equity share in the plant; QatarEnergy owns 49 percent.

Construction has begun, and startup is expected to occur in 2026.

Construction is expected to create 4,500 construction jobs.

Once operational, the plant will produce Marlex® polyethylene and plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers.

Over the next 20 years, the plant is expected to contribute $50 billion in residual economic impacts for the community, company and county officials shared.

— Written by Shari Hardin