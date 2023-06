Texas Department of Transportation announces Interstate 10 closure through Orange County Published 8:27 am Friday, June 23, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced an Interstate 10 closure through Orange County this weekend.

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound from SH 87 to Adams Bayou overnight Sunday, running from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be working on pavement markings.