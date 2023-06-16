Salem United Methodist welcomes new pastor to Orange Published 12:16 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The members of Salem United Methodist Church would like to welcome new pastor, the Rev. Emanuel D. Echols.

He was born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., and graduated from Wiley College with a degree in early childhood education.

He also graduated from LSU- Shreveport with a master of education in educational leadership.

He is currently attending Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University to obtain his master of divinity.

Echols served as pastor of Zion U.M. Church in Marshall and First U.M. Church in Waskom.

According to the church, Echols passions for ministry are:

• Spiritual Growth, helping individuals grow in their faith and deepen their relationship with God.

• Preaching and Teaching, engaging the church in Bible study and book studies to deepen their understanding of the bible.

• Pastoral Care, provides support and care such as, counseling, comforting the grieving and praying with families in their time of need or crisis.

His other passions include, community building, mission outreach, discipleship and worship and music.

He loves to lead the worship service and create an atmosphere where people can connect with God through praise and music.

Salem United is located on West John Avenue in Orange. Call 409-883-2611 for more information.